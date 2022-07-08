Smyly (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list either Saturday or Sunday to make a start against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly threw a bullpen session Thursday and apparently felt well coming off the activity. Though he made only one rehab start, Smyly told reporters he anticipates being able to throw roughly 85 pitches. Smyly is a candidate to replace Justin Steele -- who is awaiting the birth of his child -- on Saturday, or the team could opt to shift its rotation and start Smyly on Sunday.