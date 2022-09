Manager David Ross said Wednesday that he expects Smyly (shoulder) to make another start prior to the end of the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Smyly was scratched from last Wednesday's start due to shoulder fatigue but threw a bullpen session Tuesday. While Ross didn't indicate which day Smyly will return to game action, the southpaw should have another chance to take the mound for the Cubs over the final week of the regular season.