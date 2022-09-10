Smyly (6-8) allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over San Francisco.

Smyly fired seven shutout frames before he was charged with an unearned run in the eighth. He's given up two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts; the veteran lefty has gone just 4-3 despite registering a 2.85 ERA during that span. On the year, Smyly is sporting a 3.57 ERA with an 84:25 K:BB through 98.1 innings. He's expected to face the Rockies at home next week.