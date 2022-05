Smyly (personal) and the Cubs won't play Friday against the Dodgers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Smyly was a potential starter for Friday's matchup after spending time on the bereavement list, but the game ultimately won't be played. If he's ready to return from the bereavement list, it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw start one of the two games in Saturday's doubleheader.