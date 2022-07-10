Cubs manager David Ross said Smyly (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago will end up welcoming two starters back from the injured list to close out the weekend series in Los Angeles, as Marcus Stroman (shoulder) was activated Saturday and worked four innings in the Cubs' 4-2 loss. Smyly will be making his first appearance for the Cubs since May 30 after he was on the shelf for the past five and a half weeks with a right oblique strain. The southpaw covered four innings and tossed 52 pitches in his lone minor-league rehab start back on Monday, so he expects to be capped at around 85 pitches in his return from the IL.