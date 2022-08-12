Smyly (5-6) earned the win over Cincinnati in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over five scoreless innings.

Smyly's nine punchouts came out of nowhere -- he hadn't fanned more than five batters in any of his 14 appearances coming into Thursday. The veteran racked up 18 swinging strikes and didn't allow any extra-base hits in the dominant outing. This was Smyly's second consecutive scoreless appearance, and he's allowed one run or fewer in four of his past five starts. Over that stretch, the southpaw has posted a 2.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB over 26 innings while picking up three victories.