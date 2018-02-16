Smyly (elbow) was put on the 60-day disabled list Friday.

Smyly underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2017, and it's expected that the left-hander will miss most, if not all, of this upcoming season. The Cubs officially placed him on the DL due to the recent signing of Shae Simmons, in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

