Smyly (oblique) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-plus innings Sunday versus the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Smyly was expected to see a slight workload restriction, but his removal Sunday was instead based on poor performance. He was spotted a five-run lead before he took the mound, but he gave up three runs in the first inning and put traffic on the bases again in the third before his exit. The 33-year-old southpaw missed over a month with the right oblique strain. He has a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB through 44.2 innings in 10 starts this year. The Cubs could have as many as seven pitchers stretched out as starters for the upcoming week, so it's uncertain if Smyly will get another start before the All-Star break -- if he does, it'll likely be in a home game versus the Mets next weekend.