Smyly (shoulder) will likely make his next start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Phillies, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly was scratched from Wednesday's start against Miami due to left shoulder fatigue and won't take the mound during the Cubs' weekend series in Pittsburgh. However, the southpaw isn't believed to be dealing with a significant injury and should be able to return to action after missing just one turn through the rotation.