Smyly tossed four scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He allowed four hits and struck out two.

Smyly entered the contest with an 11.25 ERA across his first four innings this spring, so this was a welcome rebound. The lefty had allowed three home runs in his first two Cactus League starts, but he managed to avoid any long balls Friday. Smyly had a strong 3.47 ERA across 106.1 innings for the Cubs in 2022, and he should be able to post similar results this year if he can limit the damage from home runs.