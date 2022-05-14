Smyly (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Smyly was able to get through Arizona's order clean the first and third time through, but was tagged for three runs on four hits in the third and an additional run on a walk and a hit in the fourth. The six innings is the longest the 32-year-old has gone this season though the 10 hits easily surpass a previous high of six as Smyly owns a high 1.35 WHIP despite a quality 3.64 ERA. He's currently slated to pitch again early next week for a third match with Pittsburgh.