Smyly didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rockies after allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.2 scoreless innings.

Smyly joined the Cubs in mid-March and found his way into the rotation due to several injuries, but he's done enough through his first two starts to believe he could earn a regular spot for the remainder of the season. He's yet to allow a run through 9.2 innings, allowing seven hits and posting a strong 5:1 K:BB. His next start is scheduled for Friday at home against the Pirates.