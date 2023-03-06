Smyly has an 11.25 ERA across four innings in two Cactus League starts.

Smyly has been hurt by the long ball so far, as he's allowed three home runs in his two short starts. The lefty posted a 1.4 HR/9 last year and has a 1.5 mark for his career, so home runs have always been a bit of an issue. Smyly still managed a strong 3.47 ERA across 106.1 innings for the Cubs in 2022, and he should slot in near the back of the team's rotation this year. The veteran could have some fantasy value in the right matchups, though his propensity to allow homers along with his injury history remain red flags.