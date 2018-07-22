Smyly (elbow) will throw a pair of sim games on Sunday and Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has been out since June of 2017. Assuming his sim games go well, he could start a rehab assignment by the end of July. Given the length of his absence, the rehab assignment won't be a short one, but he could return sometime in the middle of August.