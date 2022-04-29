Smyly (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Atlanta. He walked one and struck out four.

Two solo home runs accounted for all the offense against Smyly as he fell to the team he played for last season. The lefty is now sitting at 1-2 but has pitched well with a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across his first four starts. Smyly isn't a huge strikeout guy, with 13 so far across 19.1 innings, but he'll have some fantasy value as long as he keeps his ERA and WHIP down. The veteran lines up to face the White Sox on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.