Smyly (3-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Smyly settled for no-decisions in his two starts after returning from the injured list, but he earned his first win in over two months while posting his first quality start of the season Sunday. The left-hander has had mixed results since returning to the mound, posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 12.1 innings over his last three outings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Francisco on Saturday.