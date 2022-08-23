Smyly (5-7) allowed just one run on four hits across seven innings but took the loss Monday against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out six.

An Albert Pujols home run in the seventh inning was the only offense against Smyly, but it was enough to lead St. Louis to a 1-0 victory, as Jordan Montgomery outdueled Smyly with nine shutout innings. Despite the loss, Smyly still looked really good for the fourth game in a row. In those outings, the lefty has allowed just three earned runs across 24 innings, and he's struck out 23 against just five walks. The veteran has lowered his ERA to 3.47 in the process, and the good run has put Smyly back on the fantasy radar. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers.