Smyly (7-8) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Mets. He struck out five.

Smyly allowed his lone earned run in the form of a solo shot from catcher Tomas Nido with one out in the third. Excluding a terrible outing in St. Louis when he gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings, the lefty has been phenomenal since the start of August allowing just four earned runs over 35 innings during seven starts. The 33-year-old has been far better at home posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 41.2 innings compared to a 4.23 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 61.2 innings away from Wrigley.