Cubs' Drew Smyly: Rehab going well
Smyly (elbow) said his recovery from Tommy John surgery is going well and he expects to start throwing from a mound this week, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Smyly, who underwent surgery last June, has been doing rehab work in Arizona. After a short break from his program, his next step is a return to throwing from a mound. "Everything's been great," Smyly said. "The arm feels great. I just have to keep it going." Barring any setbacks, the next target is a minor-league rehab assignment by July and a possible return to the majors in August. The 28-year-old lefty may not be able to secure a rotation spot this season, but he could give the Cubs another option in the bullpen if he comes back sharp.
