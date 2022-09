Smyly is experiencing shoulder fatigue and will not start Wednesday against the Marlins, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

According to the report, Smyly is not believed to be dealing with "anything serious," but he will get more time before his next start, and the Cubs will likely be sure he is back at 100 percent before adding him back to the rotation. Marcus Stroman will move up a day and start Wednesday in Smyly's place.