Smyly (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session prior to Friday's game against the Pirates, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Smyly continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last June. The left-hander remains on track for late-July/early-August return though it's likely that he will require a lengthy rehab stint once his arm has been deemed healthy enough. During 30 starts with the Rays in 2016, Smyly posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.