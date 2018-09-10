Smyly (elbow) will not return this season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Smyly was looking like he had a shot to return to the big-league bullpen before the end of the season, but the team evidently felt like he wouldn't have time to be fully ready, so he's been shut down for the year. He'll wind up having missed a full year and a half after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in June of 2017, but he should be ready to pitch from the start of the 2019 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories