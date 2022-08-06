Smyly (4-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

This was his best start of the season to date. While Smyly has fallen short of the five innings needed to qualify for the win several times this year, he's had a couple quality starts recently around a hiccup in San Francisco, his first two quality starts of the season. Smyly's ERA is back under 4.00 for the campaign. He lines up for a road start in Cincinnati next week.