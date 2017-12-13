Smyly agreed to a two-year contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Smyly is not expected to debut with the Cubs until the latter portion of the 2018 season, as he just underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery this past June. The move is likely more 2019 focused, as Smyly could be seen as a nice buy-low option in the long run. He has a career 3.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 156 appearances.