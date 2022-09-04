Smyly (5-8) took the loss during Saturday's 8-4 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Smyly was provided a three-run lead before he took the mound but surrendered a Paul Goldschmidt two-run home run in the bottom of the first and five more runs in the third before being pulled. The poor start follows a sensational August that featured a 0.90 ERA across 30 innings -- Saturday's outing increased the 33-year-old's ERA more than half a run from 3.24 to 3.84. Smyly lines up to take the mound again next weekend at home against San Francisco.