Smyly (1-5) took the loss during Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Smyly encountered trouble his second time through Pittsburgh's order, surrendering four consecutive baserunners with two out in the third inning and a Jack Suwinski solo home run in the fifth that proved to be the difference. After winning his first start of the season, the 32-year-old has lost five straight turns -- possessing a 5.55 ERA across those games -- with Chicago only providing eight total runs of support. He'll look to get back in the win column against Cincinnati early next week.