Smyly (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out four.

Clayton Kershaw and two Los Angeles relievers combined to shut out Chicago, so Smyly had no margin for error as he picked up his third loss of the season versus only one win. Despite the poor record, the lefty has actually pitched pretty well with a 3.04 ERA, but the 9-17 Cubs are struggling to win any ballgames these days. Smyly will look for a better outcome in his next scheduled start Friday against the Diamondbacks.