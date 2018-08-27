Smyly (elbow) tossed a simulated game Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Smyly, who has been facing hitters for the better part of August, pitched exclusively against Victor Cartini and a rehabbing Kris Bryant (shoulder). The southpaw hasn't endured any reported setbacks in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and could soon be ready to pitch in an uncontrolled setting, but it remains uncertain if he'll be activated from the 60-day disabled list before the season draws to a close. If Smyly does debut for the Cubs in 2018, it would likely be out of the bullpen, as he's running out of time to build up for a starter's workload.

