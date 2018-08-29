Cubs' Drew Smyly: To begin rehab assignment Thursday
Smyly (elbow) will pitch one inning during a rehab assignment Thursday with Low-A South Bend, Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reports.
Smyly is set to appear in a live game for the first time since last June before undergoing Tommy John surgery that has kept him sidelined for the past 14 months. He's been able to throw a decent helping of simulated games, but this will be his first test at the minor-league level. His eventual return date is still uncertain, so this outing, and any additional rehab appearances will go a long way in determining whether Smyly can return to the majors this season.
