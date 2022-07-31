Smyly (3-6) took the loss Saturday versus the Giants. He allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings.

Smyly got through the Giants' order once without giving up runs, but they got to him the second time around. In the fourth inning, he gave up back-to-back home runs to Luis Gonzalez and Joey Bart, and Smyly didn't come back out for the fifth. The southpaw has failed to complete five innings in three of his last four starts since returning from an oblique injury, though he threw 87 pitches (53 strikes) Saturday. He owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB, which he'll carry into next week's projected home start versus the Marlins.