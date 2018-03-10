Cubs' Duane Underwood: Assigned to Double-A
Underwood was assigned to Double-A Tennessee on Friday.
The Cubs were reportedly impressed by how Underwood looked physically this spring. He's been largely injured or ineffective in his professional career, but perhaps the 23-year-old can turn the corner this year if he maintains his shape.
