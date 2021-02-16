Underwood is one of several players who will vie for an open rotation spot with the Cubs this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have parted ways with Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood this offseason. The team did acquire Zach Davies in the Darvish trade and decided to bring back Jake Arrieta, but there are still innings to fill behind staff ace Kyle Hendricks. Underwood has made 30 appearances for the Cubs the past three seasons but only one of them was a start, so he's likely more of a longshot rotation option at this point, but his status will likely become clearer during spring training.