Underwood was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Underwood is the roster casualty as the Cubs officially add recent signing Ryan Tepera to the roster. Underwood owns a 5.20 ERA in 36.1 career innings at the big-league level, but his 27:6 K:BB in 20.2 frames last year was quite strong, which could make him a fairly interesting option on the waiver wire.