Underwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Underwood's lone big-league appearance dates back to the 2018 campaign, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while fanning three over four innings. The Cubs placed Pedro Strop (neck) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

