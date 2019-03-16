The Cubs optioned Underwood to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Underwood was one of three pitchers optioned to the minors and 15 players dismissed from big-league camp as the Cubs pared down their spring roster with Opening Day less than two weeks away. The 2012 second-round pick received his first cup of coffee with the Cubs last season, tossing four innings of one-run ball in a June 26 spot start. He'll likely fill a spot in the Iowa rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...