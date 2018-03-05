Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Underwood is in better shape this spring and is more assertive on the mound, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Underwood, who was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft, has never really gotten going as a professional. Injuries limited him in 2015 and 2016, and he posted a mediocre 4.43 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with Double-A Tennessee last season. "His body is better, he's leaner," Maddon said. "When he came into camp this year, he had a different look about him. This is a guy with a high ceiling, and he hasn't realized it." The 23-year-old will likely head back to Double-A to begin the season, but he could advance to Triple-A at some point if he performs well.