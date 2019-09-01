Cubs' Duane Underwood: Joins big-league club
Underwood was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
Underwood will join the Cubs for the stretch run after spending most of the season at Iowa and posting a 5.07 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 81.2 innings. The 25-year-old allowed one run on three hits while recording seven strikeouts across 3.1 major-league frames.
