Cubs' Duane Underwood: Limited walks at Triple-A
Underwood tossed seven innings of two-run ball for Triple-A Iowa in its 5-4 win over New Orleans on Monday. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out three.
Underwood's poor walk rates have resulted in a slow, yet steady ascent through the Cubs' farm system, but the right-hander is beginning to show more mastery of his offerings. He's limited opponents to just 10 free passes in 52.2 innings (1.7 BB/9) and has yielded only two home runs. A lack of elite strikeout production dings Underwood's outlook in dynasty settings, but if his improved control and command proves sustainable, he could have a future as a back-end rotation arm for Chicago.
