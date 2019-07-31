Cubs' Duane Underwood: Sent back to minors
Underwood was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Underwood spent just one day with the Cubs and failed to make an appearance. He was sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot for David Phelps, who was acquired from Toronto on Tuesday in exchange for Thomas Hatch.
