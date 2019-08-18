Cubs' Duane Underwood: Sent to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Underwood to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
He was sent out to the farm to clear a spot on the active roster for closer Craig Kimbrel (knee), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Underwood gave up one run and struck out seven over 3.1 innings across three appearances during his stint with Chicago, his first during the 2019 campaign.
