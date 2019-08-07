Underwood pitched two perfect innings and struck out all six batters he faced in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Athletics.

Relieving an ineffective Jon Lester, Underwood did what he could to keep the Cubs afloat. This was the 25-year-old's first MLB appearance of the season after getting the call from Triple-A Iowa Monday, and following the dominant performance, he figures to stick in the bullpen for the time being.