Underwood (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts through four innings in a loss Monday against the Dodgers.

Underwood was making a spot start with Tyler Chatwood on paternity leave. He did his job, as he kept the Cubs in the ballgame, but it's unlikely that he will make another start. Expect the Cubs to make a decision on his roster status before Tuesday's game, but the 23-year-old will likely head back to Triple-A, where he owns a 4.27 ERA in 71.2 innings.