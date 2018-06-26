Cubs' Duane Underwood: Takes loss in spot start
Underwood (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts through four innings in a loss Monday against the Dodgers.
Underwood was making a spot start with Tyler Chatwood on paternity leave. He did his job, as he kept the Cubs in the ballgame, but it's unlikely that he will make another start. Expect the Cubs to make a decision on his roster status before Tuesday's game, but the 23-year-old will likely head back to Triple-A, where he owns a 4.27 ERA in 71.2 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Officially recalled to start Monday•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Will make major-league debut Monday•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Option for Monday's start•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Limited walks at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Assigned to Double-A•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: In better shape this spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...