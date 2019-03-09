Cubs' Duane Underwood: To start Saturday
Underwood will start Saturday's Cactus League game against the Angels with Alec Mills scratched due to a back issue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Underwood has thrown just a single inning in Cactus League action so far, but the 24-year-old will get a chance for some extended work Saturday. He made one start for the Cubs last season and will likely begin 2019 at Triple-A with a chance to move up if there are any injuries in the Cubs rotation.
More News
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Officially recalled to start Monday•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Will make major-league debut Monday•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Option for Monday's start•
-
Cubs' Duane Underwood: Limited walks at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...