Underwood is a candidate for a bullpen spot with the Cubs when the regular season is able to begin, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Underwood is out of options, so Chicago would have to pass him through waivers if it wanted to move him to the minors. The 25-year-old could benefit from what will likely be an expanded roster when the season is able to start and work as a long reliever for the Cubs if they play a compacted schedule with regular doubleheaders.