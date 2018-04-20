Butler was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right groin strain Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up, but it could help explain his awful appearance in Thursday's bout with the Cardinals. Butler's return timetable hasn't been set at this point. Luke Farrell will take his place in the Cubs' bullpen for the time being.

