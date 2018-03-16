Butler is in the mix for the final spot in the Cubs' bullpen to open the season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers also comments that Butler may even have an edge on the competition since he's out of options and because manager Joe Maddon has expressed a desire to have more than one long reliever in the bullpen. The former Rockies farmhand has performed well this spring, allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings pitched, and his ability to make spot starts as needed is a decent selling point as well. If he doesn't grab the final spot in the relief corps, Randy Rosario, Anthony Bass and Justin Hancock could grab the opening.