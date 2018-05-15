Cubs' Eddie Butler: Limited to bullpen sessions
Butler (groin) has been limited to throwing bullpen sessions at extended spring training since landing on the 10-day disabled list in April, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.
It's unclear when Butler will progress to facing hitters, but based on where he's at in his recovery, it seems unlikely that he'll be an option for the Cubs bullpen until June. Prior to hitting the DL with the strained right groin, Butler had assumed a long-relief role for the Cubs, posting a 4.30 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14.2 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Lands on DL with groin injury•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Saddled with loss despite heroic relief effort Friday•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Wins final bullpen spot•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Leading candidate for final bullpen opening•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Makes spring debut•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Placed on disabled list•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...