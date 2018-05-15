Butler (groin) has been limited to throwing bullpen sessions at extended spring training since landing on the 10-day disabled list in April, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's unclear when Butler will progress to facing hitters, but based on where he's at in his recovery, it seems unlikely that he'll be an option for the Cubs bullpen until June. Prior to hitting the DL with the strained right groin, Butler had assumed a long-relief role for the Cubs, posting a 4.30 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 14.2 innings.