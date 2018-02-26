Cubs' Eddie Butler: Makes spring debut
Butler (undisclosed) made his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Rangers, covering 1.2 innings and allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks.
Butler didn't pitch after Aug. 6 last season after succumbing to an injury while with Triple-A Iowa, but it doesn't look as though he's facing any limitations in spring training. While the 26-year-old looks to be in sound health, he likely won't have a serious case for winning an Opening Day roster spot with the Cubs having seemingly settled on a five-man rotation of Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood. Look for Butler to hold down a rotation spot with Iowa for much of the campaign.
More News
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Placed on disabled list•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Heads back to Iowa•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Moves to bullpen•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Fires four shutout innings Friday•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Unravels in fourth inning Saturday•
-
Cubs' Eddie Butler: Five scoreless innings in win over Nationals•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...