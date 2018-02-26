Butler (undisclosed) made his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Rangers, covering 1.2 innings and allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks.

Butler didn't pitch after Aug. 6 last season after succumbing to an injury while with Triple-A Iowa, but it doesn't look as though he's facing any limitations in spring training. While the 26-year-old looks to be in sound health, he likely won't have a serious case for winning an Opening Day roster spot with the Cubs having seemingly settled on a five-man rotation of Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood. Look for Butler to hold down a rotation spot with Iowa for much of the campaign.