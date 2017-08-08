Butler (undisclosed) was placed on the disabled list.

Since being sent back to Triple-A Iowa on July 18, Butler had an ERA of 4.50 in three starts (14.0 innings) with 13 strikeouts. However, his stats with Iowa on the year remain impressive with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

