Butler (groin) made his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.

Butler has been on the disabled list since late April with a right groin strain. The issue looks to be behind him now that he's pitching in games again, but Butler's results thus far at Iowa probably won't accelerate a return to the big club. He's given up seven runs across 2.1 innings and could stick in the minors for the full 30-day rehab window before being activated.